In terms of Regulation 57 of Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify that the Company has made the payment of Interest as per the details attached in Annexure A.

Pdf Link: Reliance Home Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com