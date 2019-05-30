Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited ("Manager to Open Offer") has submitted to BSE a copy of Detailed Public Statement in terms of Regulation 3(2), read with 13(4), 14(3) and 15(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended to the Public Shareholders of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd ("Target Company").

Pdf Link: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd - Updates on Open Offer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com