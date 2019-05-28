Reliance Power Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Sub: Information regarding duplicate share certificates issued.

In terms of Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we submit the details of duplicate shares certificates(s) issued by the Company as per Annexure - A attached herewith.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Published on May 28, 2019
Reliance Power Ltd

