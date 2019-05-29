In terms of Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we hereby submit the details of share certificate/s reported to have been lost / misplaced by the shareholders

Pdf Link: Reliance Power Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com