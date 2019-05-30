Dear Sir,



In terms of Regulation 57 of Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify that the Company has made the payment of Interest and Principal for Series RC/180326 ISIN INE923I07023.



Request you to kindly take the same on record and delist accordingly.

Pdf Link: Reliance Securities Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

