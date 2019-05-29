Relstruct Buildcon Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statement As On 31St March, 2019.

Relstruct Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statement as on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Relstruct Buildcon Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Statement As On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
