Remsons Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (15%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid/dispatched to the eligible shareholders after the AGM within the time limit as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws.

Pdf Link: Remsons Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com