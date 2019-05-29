Remsons Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019; inter-alia considered the following matters:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

2. Recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3. Re-appointed M/s Kanu Doshi Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the year 2019-20 and

4. Re-appointed M/s. M Baldeva Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m.

Published on May 29, 2019
