Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019; inter-alia considered the following matters:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019



2. Recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (15%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



3. Re-appointed M/s Kanu Doshi Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the year 2019-20 and



4. Re-appointed M/s. M Baldeva Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m.





Pdf Link: Remsons Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com