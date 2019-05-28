Renaissance Global Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the post result earning call on the performance of the Company for Q4 & FY 2019 results with Analysts & Investors will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11.00 AM (IST). The details of the earning call are attached herewith.



The aforesaid information is also being uploaded on the website of the Company at http://www.renjewellery.com/investor-relations/investor-relations.asp





Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

