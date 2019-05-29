Repco Home Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 2.50 per, equity share of Rs. 10 each to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2018-19, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Repco Home Finance Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com