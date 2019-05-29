Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015)



We are pleased to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 29, 2019, the Board has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019, in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations.

In reference to the above, we submit the following documents:

Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31/03/2019, duly signed by the Managing Director of the Company (Annexure-1).

Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (Annexure -2).

Declaration on Audit Report with unmodified opinion [Reg.33(3)(d)] (Annexure -3).



Pdf Link: Repco Home Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com