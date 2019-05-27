Dear Sir/Madam,



Enclosed please find herewith the details of Earnings Call slated for Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4.30 p.m. (IST). Please note that the recording of the call will be available on our website within 24 hours of the call.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Repro India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com