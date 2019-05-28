Dear Sir / Madam,



Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of the presentation to Analysts/Investors on Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Repro India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com