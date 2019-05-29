Dear Sir / Madam,



We would like to inform you that we have published Annual Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors of our company in the following newspapers:



1. Business Standard (English)

2. Tarun Bharat (Marathi)



We are enclosing the relevant paper cuttings of the above-mentioned newspapers for your reference and records.



Pdf Link: Repro India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com