We refer to our letter dated May 28, 2019 regarding outcome of Board Meeting, whereby the Board of Directors has also approved the Reclassification of status of Promoter and Promoter Group from "Promoter Category" to "Public Category" of the Company under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2018.



Further, in accordance with Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the extract of the Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 28, 2019 approving the request for reclassification of shares as stated above is attached herewith.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Repro India Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2018

