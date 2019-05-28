Dear Sir / Madam,



The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 has considered and approved the following matters:



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Board of Directors has considered and approved the reclassification of status of Promoter and Promoter Group from "Promoter Category" to "Public Category" of the Company. The reclassification is subject to the approval of the members of the Company and the regulatory authority.

3. Demerger of Printing Business of Repro Innovative Digiprint Limited (Wholly owned Subsidiary) into Repro India Limited subject to the approval of the members of the Company and the regulatory authority.



We enclose copies of the following:



1. Audited Financial Results and Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended

March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The meeting of the Board commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.25 p.m.



Pdf Link: Repro India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com