Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2019 interalia, considered following matters:



Financial Results:



Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:



a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date.

b) Auditors Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

c) Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Standalone & Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



Annual General Meeting:



The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 27, 2019.



Approved Notice & Directors Report along with annexures for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.



The Meeting of the Board commenced at 3:30 p.m and concluded at 4:30 p.m. The results will be published in the newspaper pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course.



