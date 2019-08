Please find enclosed herewith copies of Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as published in the following Newspapers:



i) Business Standard (English Newspaper), New Delhi - 03/08/2019

ii) Veer Arjun (Hindi Newspaper), New Delhi - 03/08/2019



Pdf Link: Rico Auto Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

