Rico Auto Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Rico Auto Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.40 (40%) per Equity Share of Rupee One each, subject to the
approval of Shareholders, thereby making the total dividend to 80% including 40% Interim Dividend already paid for the financial year 2018-19.

Published on May 29, 2019
