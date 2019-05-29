Rico Auto Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.40 (40%) per Equity Share of Rupee One each, subject to the

approval of Shareholders, thereby making the total dividend to 80% including 40% Interim Dividend already paid for the financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Rico Auto Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com