Rico Auto Industries Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2019

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the following in the aforesaid meeting:



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) alongwith Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 (copy enclosed).



2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 (copy enclosed).



3. The Board of Directors have also recommended a final dividend of Re.0.40 (40%) per Equity Share of Rupee One each, subject to the approval of Shareholders, thereby making the total dividend to 80% including 40% Interim Dividend already paid for the financial year 2018-19.



The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 PM and concluded at 7.15 PM.





