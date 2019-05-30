Riga Sugar Company Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Corporate Relations Department,

BSE Limited,

25th Floor, Dalal Street,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai-400 001



The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.,

7, Lyons Range

Kolkata-700 001



Dear Sir,

We had convened Board Meeting on 30.05.2019 for the purpose of considering Draft Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2019.

Sir due to following reasons the Audited Accounts could not be completed and not placed before the Board:-

a) Strike called by labour union on 9th& 10th of May 2019 disturbed the finalization of Accounts. Prior to this there was also labour disturbance like go slow etc.



b) Our Chief Finance Officer resigned on 31.03.2019 and till date no CFO has joined and we are in search of CFO.

The Board decided to meet again on last week of June,2019 for considering draft Audited Accounts of the Company.

You are requested to kindly allow extension of time upto 30th June , 2019 due to genuine problems being faced by the company.

Thanking You



Yours faithfully

For Riga Sugar Co. Ltd.



O.P.Dhanuka

Chairman - Managing Director



