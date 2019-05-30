Riga Sugar Company Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Corporate Relations Department,
BSE Limited,
25th Floor, Dalal Street,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Mumbai-400 001

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.,
7, Lyons Range
Kolkata-700 001

Dear Sir,
We had convened Board Meeting on 30.05.2019 for the purpose of considering Draft Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2019.
Sir due to following reasons the Audited Accounts could not be completed and not placed before the Board:-
a) Strike called by labour union on 9th& 10th of May 2019 disturbed the finalization of Accounts. Prior to this there was also labour disturbance like go slow etc.

b) Our Chief Finance Officer resigned on 31.03.2019 and till date no CFO has joined and we are in search of CFO.
The Board decided to meet again on last week of June,2019 for considering draft Audited Accounts of the Company.
You are requested to kindly allow extension of time upto 30th June , 2019 due to genuine problems being faced by the company.
Thanking You

Yours faithfully
For Riga Sugar Co. Ltd.

O.P.Dhanuka
Chairman - Managing Director

Pdf Link: Riga Sugar Company Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Riga Sugar Company Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor