Risa International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find enclosed copies of the notices of Board Meeting Intimation to be held on 29th May, 2019 published in Financial Express (Mumbai) and Mumbai Mitra (Marathi) newspapers dated 22nd May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Risa International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Risa International Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.