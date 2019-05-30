The Board of Directors of the Comapny in their meeting held today have inter alia;

1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results ( Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 alongwith the Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Comapny on Annual Standalone and Consolidated financial result for the year ended 31st March 2019 and deceleration by the Company in respect of the Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) with unmodified opinion.

2. Approved the appointment of Cost Auditor for fy 2019-2020.

Pdf Link: Rishi Laser Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com