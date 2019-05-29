RITES LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Please find attached hereto a copy of Press release dated May 29, 2019, issued by the Company in connection with the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2019 which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today.

Pdf Link: RITES LTD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
