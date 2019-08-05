RITES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13,2019 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended on June 30,2019

Pdf Link: RITES LTD - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities Exchange Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com