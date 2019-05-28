Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you the Board of Directors of Rithwik Facility Management Services Limited (the "Company) had its meeting on Tuesday the 28th May 2019 commenced at 2.00 p.m and concluded at 4.00 p.m; The following business has been conducted:-

1. Approval and adoption of Annual Accounts for the year ending 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
