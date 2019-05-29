Rmc Switchgears Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 29th May, 2019, at its Corporate Office inter alia have considered and approved the following:



1.The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Half-Year ended 31st March, 2019



2.The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2019



3.Auditors Report on Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



4.Declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion under regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015



