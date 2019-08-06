Rodium Realty Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Public Notice of Board Meeting published in the Newspapers i.e. Business Standard and Navshakti (dated: August 06, 2019) scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record, among other items of business, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



You are requested to take note of the same.



