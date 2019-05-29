Rodium Realty Limited - Board recommends Final Dividend

Rodium Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs. 1 per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com