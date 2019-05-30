This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May, 2019 and 14th May 2019, is not applicable to our Company.



Further, we would like to clarify that our Company is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply to listed entities having paid up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rupees 10 Crores and net worth not exceeding Rupees 25 Crore, as on the last day of previous financial Year.



Hence we are not required to submit Annual Secretarial Compliance Report as our Company is exempt under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



You are requested to kindly take the same on record.



Rodium Realty Limited - Declaration With Respect To Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report Under Reg 24A Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement)(Amendment) Regulation 2018

