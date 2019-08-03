Rollatainers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 03rd August, 2019 commenced at 05:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:15 p.m. inter alia have approved the following items with requisite majority:

1. Mrs. Arti Khanijo, has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

2. Committees are reconstituted accordingly under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 and any amendment thereto.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record and obliged.

Pdf Link: Rollatainers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Rollatainers Ltd

