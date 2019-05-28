Rose Merc.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of newspaper clipping of Audited Standalone Financial Results for quarter/yearly ended March 31, 2019 published in the following newspapers:-



1. Active Times

2. Mumbai Lakshadweep

We kindly request you to take the above said on record.

