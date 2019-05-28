Rose Merc.Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

We submit herewith the confirmation certificate and Details of Share certificates Dematerialized for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, received from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company as per regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Rose Merc.Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Rose Merc. Ltd

