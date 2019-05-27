1. Considered, approved and took on record the Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration by the company for the Audit Report with unmodified opinion as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations;

2. This is to inform that the board has accepted the resignation letter of Ms. Jaini Jain, Company Secretary and compliance officer of the Company from the employment of the Company w.e.f May 31, 2019;

3. Appointment of M/s. Murtuza Mandorwala & Associates, practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19 and 2019-20.



Kindly take the same on your record and bring it to the notice of members and Investors.

Pdf Link: Rose Merc.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com