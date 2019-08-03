Roto Pumps Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In compliance of Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit a copy of the published notice of Board meeting to be held on Friday, the 9th August, 2019.

The same have been published on Saturday, August 03, 2019 in the Delhi edition of Business Standard (English) and in the Delhi and NCR edition of Business Standard (Hindi).

