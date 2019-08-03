Rotographics (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Newspaper Cutting - Board Meeting Notice for taking on record Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2019


In pursuance of Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of the Notice of the Board Meeting as published in the newspaper on 03.08.2019 in Pioneer English and Hindi.

Pdf Link: Rotographics (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
Rotographics (India) Ltd

