The Board has decided to appoint Mr. Siddharth Chimanlal Shah, (Din: 01343122) as Managing Director of the Company, Subject to the approval of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company w.e.f 01st June, 2019



The Board has appointed Mr. Ashish Parkar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 30.05.2019.



Pdf Link: Roxy Exports Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com