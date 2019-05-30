Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held over May 29, 2019 and May 30, 2019 have taken note on the amendments vide SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 in the (i) Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and (ii) Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI).



Further, please find attached herewith the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of UPSI as per Regulation 8(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the same is also hosted on the website of the Company at www.ricl.in.



Kindly take this information on your record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Royal India Corporation Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com