Royal India Corporation Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the Regulation 30 (read with schedule III-Part A) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held over on Wednesday May 29, 2019 and Thursday May 30, 2019 Board could not approve the Financials for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The Board has sent the financials for revision and it is decided to hold meeting of the Board of Directors on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am or immediately after the conclusion of the Audit Committee meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the aforementioned period.



Pursuant to this trading window of the Company shall remain closed in continuation till the financial results are approved and the immediate next 48 hours thereafter.



