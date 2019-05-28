Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Sub: Concall Invitation to all Analysts

Please find enclosed herewith concall invitation to all Analysts to discuss Q4/FY19 and FY19 results via conference call on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 03:30PM

Pdf Link: Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.