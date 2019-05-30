With reference to above subject and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby submit the following outcome of the meetingof the Board of Director in its meeting held on 30th May, 2019 at 3.00 P.M and concluded at 5:00 P.M.



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.



2. Adoption of Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2018-19 in compliance to SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.



3. Reconstitution of various committees as required,



4. Reviewed business of the Company.

Pdf Link: Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com