The Company has received resignation letter from Mr. Vijay Agarwal (DIN 00058548), wherein his resignation has been approved by the Board of Directors of the company as Non- Executive Independent Director with immediate effect and requested to intimate the same to appropriate authorities.

Pdf Link: Rpp Infra Projects Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com