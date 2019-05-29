We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (29.05.2019) considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditor Report and The Report of Auditors is with modified opinion in respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 6th September 2019.

3. Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 31st August 2019 to 6th September 2019 (both days are inclusive) for the purpose of dividend to be declared at the 24th Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Rpp Infra Projects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com