Please find enclosd copies of the following documents sent / published in respect of Transfer of Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) pursuant to Section 124 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended.



1. Notice to the concerned shareholders through Registered Post on May 15, 2019.

2. Notice published in the Business Standard (all India Edition in English) and in Eisomoye (in Vernacular) on May 30, 2019.



Pdf Link: R.S.Software India Ltd. - Sub: Newspaper Publication & Copy Of Notice To Concerned Shareholders For Transfer Of Shares To IEPF

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com