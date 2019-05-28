Rubfila International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended dividend of lNR. 1/- (Rupees One only) per Equity Share of INR 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Rubfila International Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com