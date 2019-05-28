Rubfila International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting (EGM on June 28, 2019)

Rubfila International Ltd has informed BSE about Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rubfila International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting (EGM on June 28, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Rubfila International Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.