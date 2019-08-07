Rubfila International Ltd. - Request Form Promoter For Re-Classification Of Shareholding

With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform that the Company has received a request cum undertaking from the following promoter to re-classify him from existing category Promoter and Promoter Group to Public Category of the Company pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sl. No. Name of Promoter Number of shares held in the Company Percentage of shareholding in the Company
01 Dhiren S Shah 224755 0.48%

The copy of the requests cum undertakings is enclosed for your reference

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 07, 2019
