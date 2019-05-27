Rungta Irrigation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed herewith the copies of Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 published in the following newspapers:
1. Financial Express (National Daily newspaper - All English Edition), on 27th May, 2019.
2. Jansatta (Daily Newspaper- All Hindi Edition), on 27th May, 2019.
This is for your information and record please.

Pdf Link: Rungta Irrigation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Rungta Irrigation Ltd

