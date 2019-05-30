Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. it is hereby confirmed that, the proceeds of the issue of Equity Shares issued by the Company in the year 2017-18 amounting to Rs. 3.75 Crores have been fully and solely utilized for the objects as stated in the Offer Document and there were no deviations in the use of proceeds of issue of Equity Shares, from the object stated in the offer document.

Pdf Link: S R G Securities Finance Ltd - Statement Indicating No Deviation In The Use Of Proceeds Of Issue Of Equity Shares Under Regulations 32

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com