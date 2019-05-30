Sab Events & Governance Now Media Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2019, inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 prepared in accordance prescribed under Section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules made thereunder (IND AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 7.55 p.m. and concluded at 8.15 p.m.



Kindly take the same on your record.



